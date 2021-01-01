Advertisement
The Selina wrap style ballet skirt is cut as a circle to drape flatteringly around the body and ties with wide fabric ribbons which wrap all around the waist. Pair with a knitted vest top for a casual style or with the matching Katya tie front flute sleeve top to wear as a set. The Selina skirt is part of our sustainable collection as the fabric is ecovero viscose, and is made from renewable wood sources and an eco-responsible production process. Fabric: 54% Ecovero 46% Viscose We recommend hand washing at a cool temperature, but if you prefer to wash in the machine, you should wash in a laundry bag to avoid snagging, at maximum 30 degrees Reshape whilst damp Iron on reverse Iron on medium/warm Do not tumble dry Details: Adjustable fit Fastens with ties around waist Cut as circle to drape flatteringly No lining Dipped hem at sides and back Mini length - 45cm from waist to hem at back Non-stretch woven fabric with satin finish Women's Blue Fabric The Selina Ballet Wrap Skirt Large Lavaand