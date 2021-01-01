From lavaand

Women's Blue Fabric The Brigitte Button Front Mini Dress XXS Lavaand

$236.00
In stock
Buy at wolf&badgerus

Description

This mini dress is in in our unique watercolour cloud print, with frill straps, non functional shell buttons and fabric loops on the front, and fastens at the side with a zipper. Fabric: 100% Viscose We recommend hand washing at a cool temperature, but if you prefer to wash in the machine, you should wash in a laundry bag to avoid snagging, at maximum 30 degrees Reshape whilst damp Iron on reverse Iron on medium/warm Do not tumble dry Details: Slim fit dress Zipper at side seam Cups on front Frill straps Adjustable strap length Lined cups, unlined body Elasticated back neckline for best fit Mini length Non-stretch printed viscose fabric with subtle satin finish Women's Blue Fabric The Brigitte Button Front Mini Dress XXS Lavaand

