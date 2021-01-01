Perfect for the party season ahead, Rosa maxi dress is perfect for those extra special occasions this party season. Featuring a black soft sheen fabric simple and elegant a-line silhouette with an adjustable gather neck line and finished with self tie straps. One Size: Best Fit UK8-14 Made in the UK. Designer notes Style this dress with strappy heels and statement earrings to complete the look. More ways to style for day time this autumn layer over a skinny rib polo and add ankle boots. Colour: Black Fabric: 100% polyester Machine Washable Women's Black Fabric Rosa Tie Strap Maxi Dress COCOOVE