Part of our sustainable collection, and named after the goddess Hera, highly revered for her super human strength. This flattering one shoulder piece offers clean sleek lines, with subtle darts at the bust for a perfect fit. With our statement gold NAIA trim leading to a stunning 5 strap back detail. Pair with our black Hera briefs for the finished Goddess look. NAIA gold hardware Clean finish Multi strap back detail Built-in lightly padded cups Stunning second skin NAIA Fabric with its soft sheen 73% Recycled Nylon 27% Xtra life Lycra Made from Abandoned or spent fishing nets Pre-consumer plastic components Textile discard Wash carefully in mild detergent in cool water Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Do not iron Women's Black Fabric Hera One Shoulder Bikini Top XS NAIA beach