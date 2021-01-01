From lily
Lily Women's Fabric Face Masks BLK - Black Stripe Assorted 7-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set
Black Stripe Assorted 7-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set. These non-medical face masks are designed with a cotton lining and embellished with an assortment of eye-catching prints. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Includes seven assorted black and white patterned face masks (two stripe, three plaid, one polka dot and one ombre)7.25'' W x 3.5'' HElastic ear strapsKnitSelf: 95% polyester / 5% spandexLining: 100% cottonMachine wash; hang dryImported