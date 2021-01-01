Riah Fashion Women's Fabric Face Masks Dusty - Dusty Pink Non-Medical Face Mask - Set of Two

Dusty Pink Non-Medical Face Mask - Set of Two. Featuring a tented profile for comfortable wearing, these soft and breathable non-medical face masks are made with elastic ear loops and a neutral solid hue. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes two non-medical face masks7.5'' W x 5'' HElastic ear loopsSelf and lining: 95% cotton / 5% spandexMachine wash; dry flatImported