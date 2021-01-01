JC Sunny Women's Fabric Face Masks - Blue Peacock Feather Assorted 2-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set

Blue Peacock Feather Assorted 2-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set. Keep covered with this set of masks featuring adjustable ear loops and an assortment of bold prints. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes one blue peacock feather face mask and one yellow peacock feather face mask (two pieces total)9.2'' W x 5.5'' HSliding bead ear loopsOuter: 100% cottonLining: 100% cottonHand wash; dry flatImported