Nanu Masks Women's Fabric Face Masks Navy - Blue Paisley Tented Assorted 4-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set
Blue Paisley Tented Assorted 4-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set. Stay covered in style with this set of patterned face masks featuring soft cotton lining and a tented design for comfortable wear.Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Made for ZulilyIncludes one blue & white paisley, one red & white paisley, one gray & white paisley and one navy & white paisley face mask (four masks total)8.4'' W x 5'' LElastic ear loopsSelf: 90% polyester / 10% spandexLining: 100% cottonMachine wash; hang dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow 3-4 weeks for its journey to you.