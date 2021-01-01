From jc sunny
JC Sunny Women's Fabric Face Masks - Mint Sequin Assorted 6-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set
Advertisement
Mint Sequin Assorted 6-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set. Stay covered up while you're out with the help of this set of sequin face masks featuring an assortment of colors and a soft cotton lining. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes one blue sequin, one mint sequin, one copper sequin, one silver sequin, one black sequin and one purple sequin face mask (six pieces total)9.2'' W x 5.5'' HSliding beard ear loopsSelf: 100% polyesterLining: 100% cottonHand wash; flat dryImported