Leto Collection Women's Fabric Face Masks BLACK - Black Floral Lace Non-Medical Face Mask - Set of Two

Black Floral Lace Non-Medical Face Mask - Set of Two. Make a comfortable addition to your day-to-day ensembles with this non-medical face mask designed with adjustable ear loops and a soft cotton lining. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes two masks8'' W x 6'' HSliding bead ear loopsSelf: 100% cottonLining: 100% cottonMachine washImported