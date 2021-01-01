From lily
Lily Women's Fabric Face Masks - Burgundy Pumpkin Assorted 5-Piece Pleated Non-Medical Face Mask Set
Burgundy Pumpkin Assorted 5-Piece Pleated Non-Medical Face Mask Set. Greet the season covered up with these pleated non-medical face masks that feature cotton lining beneath assorted festive prints.Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment. Includes one burgundy pumpkin, one burgundy foliage, one white foliage, one burgundy camouflage and one orange plaid face mask (five masks total)7.25'' W x 3.5'' HElastic ear loopsSelf: 95% polyester / 5% spandexLining: 100% cottonMachine wash; hang dryImported