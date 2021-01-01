From millie & me
Millie & Me Women's Fabric Face Masks - Gray Assorted 5-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set
Advertisement
Gray Assorted 5-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set. Adjustable ear loops keep these brightly patterned cotton-lined non-medical face masks comfortably secure. See how it works.Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment. Made for ZulilyIncludes two gray, two black and one navy solid face mask (five masks total)Adjustable ear loopsSelf: 90% polyester / 10% spandexLining: 100% cottonMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow 3-4 weeks for its journey to you