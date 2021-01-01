JC Sunny Women's Fabric Face Masks Black - Black & Gold Sequin Non-Medical Face Mask - Set of 2

Black & Gold Sequin Non-Medical Face Mask - Set of 2. Cover up with the help of these soft non-medical face masks adorned with sequins for added sparkle. Adjustable straps allow for a more secure fit.Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes two black non-medical face masks9.2'' W x 5'' HSelf: 100% polyesterLining: 100% cottonHand wash; dry flatImported