Womens F-22 Raptor USAF Fly Fight Win Tip Of The Spear USA V-Neck T-Shirt

F-22 Raptor is a single-seat, twin-engine, all-weather stealth tactical fighter. Designed as an air superiority fighter, with ground attack, electronic warfare, & signal intelligence capabilities. A true tip of the spear fighter jet since 2005 This simple design features the words, USAF Fly Fight Win, in a bold font with an F-22 graphic. Great for military aviators, pilots, crew, current serving personnel, retired personnel, veterans, airshow & warbird fans, and movie enthusiasts Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem