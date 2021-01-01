From trotters
Trotters Women's Estee Ballet Flat Black 11 W
Advertisement
STYLISH & COMFORTABLE - Our signature cushioned smooth and sueded leather footbed provides optimal support but with a minimalistic design A CLASSIC FLAT WITH A MODERN TWIST - The Estee's pointed toe detail brings new life to the popular ballet flat with a synthetic leather sole HEEL MEASUREMENTS - 5/8" Heel height classic flats HIGH-QUALITY WOMEN'S FOOTWEAR - Shoe constructed with leather upper lining for a comfortable fit MADE JUST FOR YOU - Available in sizes up to size 12 (stock dependent)