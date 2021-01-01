From three dots

Three Dots Women's Essential Heritage 3/4 Sleeve Scoop Neck Tee, Black, X-Small

$32.35 on sale
($46.00 save 30%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Scoop-neck T-shirt featuring three-quarter sleeves and tonal stitching

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com