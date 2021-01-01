From reef
Women's Reef Escape Mule
Look effortlessly chic wearing the Reef Escape Mule. Crafted for comfort and style, this mule features a super soft cushioned EVA footbed with arch support and heel cupping. The high-density rubber outsole with Reef Swellular Technology offers traction, protection, and durability. Features and Benefits Eco-friendly Eco-One organic additive enhanced biodegradability Reef Swellular Technology Cushion EVA footbed with arch support and heel cupping Super-soft, contoured foam deck Medium-density midsole High-density rubber outsole Twin gore panels PVC free