Womens Epic Wife Since 1997 | 24th wedding anniversary 24 years V-Neck T-Shirt

Epic Wife Since 1997. Perfect Opal wedding anniversary gift for her, wife, Spouse for 24th wedding anniversary. Design with retro pastel colors and slight distressed letters for the Epic Wife in the world since 1997. You are married since 1997? This is a 24th wedding anniversary gift for her, wife, spouse for 24 years of marriage. Celebrate Opal wedding anniversary or 24th wedding day anniversary with her, mother, mom, daughter in law, grandmother. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem