From dr. martens
Women's Dr. Martens Embroidery Vonda 14 Eye Boot
Advertisement
The women's Embroidery Vonda 14 Eye Boot by Dr. Martens is the perfect combination of style and flair. This boot features an elegant floral rose print with a 14 eye lace up closure. This women's Dr. Martens boot is made of a sort, lightweight, full-grain leather and the original Dr. Marten's air cushioned sole. This women's boot is delivers Goodyear® welt construction, where the upper and the sole are heat-sealed and sewn together. Features and Benefits This style is in U.K. Sizing - check the size chart to find the right fit Floral Rose Design 14 Eye Lace Closure Full-Grain Leather Air Cushioned Sole Goodyear Heat-Sealed