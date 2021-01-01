Impo Women's Emberly Stretch Wedge Sandals With Memory Foam

Impo Emberly Stretch Wedge Sandals With Memory Foam. The slides you won't take off all summer! The Emberly Stretch Elastic Sandals with their easy slide-on bands are adorned with sparkling bauble details or an exotic boa print. They feature the perfect wedge height and a padded memory foam footbed. Equal parts fun and comfort, these standout wedges pair with high-waisted shorts and leisure-wear alike. Available in Black Boa Print, White, or Latte Embellished Stretch Elastic Slip-On Ease Cushioned Memory Foam Footbed 2-Inch Cork Covered Wedge Non-Skid Outsole