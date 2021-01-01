Rick Owens Women's Ellipse Velvet Midi Dress - Blue - Size 38 (2)

Crafted of a plush velvet in an ultra-soft finish, this midi dress features elegantly draped styling. A relaxed cap-sleeve silhouette is highlighted with asymmetric ruching contrasted with a sleek back panel. Bateau neckline Cap sleeves Concealed back zip Asymmetric draping Lined Viscose/silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Sheath silhouette About 45.25" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Rick Owens. Color: Blue. Size: 38 (2).