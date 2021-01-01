From calvin klein
Women's Ellipse 2-tone Stainless Steel Fashion Ring
Calvin Klein Ellipse Gold Ring KJ03GR010305. Metal: Stainless steel with cat's eye stone. Size: One size. Color: Two tone (gold and silver). Shape: Round. It has a casual look that suits every occasion. IMPORTANT WARRANTY INFORMATION: Please note that seller provides its own warranty for the products sold by seller; the manufacturer?s warranty may not apply to products purchased from this seller. For additional warranty related issues or information, please contact us directly.