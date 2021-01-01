From bearpaw
Women's Bearpaw Elle Short Bootie
A laid-back silhouette that ensures warm comfort, the Bearpaw Elle Short Bootie keeps pace with you as you brave the frosty winds. This mid-calf boot is treated with NeverWet™ water-repelling technology for extra protection from the elements. Features and Benefits Treated with NeverWet™ water-repelling technology for extra protection from the elements Classic suede boot on slimmed-down construction Sheepskin insole Wool blend lining with sheepskin comfort footbed Slim Tread blown rubber outsole