Stella McCartney Women's Eliza Utility Jacket - Khaki Green - Size 44 (10)

Oversized flap pockets accent the front of this collared jacket for a utilitarian look. Spread collar Long sleeves Front button close Chest and waist button flap pockets Banded cuffs Polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 31" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND From interning at Christian Lacroix at 16 to her role as Chlo. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Stella McCartney. Color: Khaki Green. Size: 44 (10).