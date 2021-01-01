From ugg
Women's UGG Elings Waterproof Bootie
Cozy, elegant, and all-weather ready, the UGG Elings Waterproof Bootie is the ultimate pick for cooler climes. This ankle boot features a seam-sealed waterproof construction that helps protect your feet. The UGGplush™ wool and lyocell lining and UGGpure™ wool insole keep your feet comfortable for hours. You can pair this style with jeans and a sherpa jacket. Features and Benefits Part of the Avalahn Weather Collection Seam-sealed waterproof construction Non-wicking material Gusseted zipper with non-wicking tape UGGplush™ wool and lyocell upper and lining UGGplush™ wool insole Foam footbed Molded rubber outsole