From pretty polly
Pretty Polly Women's Eco Wear Seamfree Leggings, Black (Black), Medium/Large (US 10-14)
♻️SUSTAINABLE AND BIODEGRADEABLE: Made from the first biodegradable polyamide in the world, these eco friendly garments will decompose in approximately 3 years when disposed of in land fill, reducing their environmental impact. Our Eco-Wear products will not biodegrade while you wear them. This only happens when the item reaches landfill. ⭐️ ECO FRIENDLY LEGGING: opaque leggings perfect for everyday wear. Style with a dress, skirt, or long tunic. Made in Italy. ✨ SEAMFREE: Designed for reduced visability under clothing for a smooth look with no visible lines. No tags that irritate skin. ☁️ COMFORTABLE: The new yarn has a beautiful softness and handle which gives the underwear a sense of luxury with balance and comfort combined. Designed for optimum comfort and fit, made to work with the body rather than against it-a product you'll want to wear all day every day. 🇬🇧 PRETTY POLLY: Based in England, this brand is known for delivering the latest trends in a light-hearted, feminine approach and making quality, comfort, affordability, and style the most important features of our products. Pretty Polly- helping to give women confidence throughout their day. 💦 CARE: Machine wash, lay flat to dry