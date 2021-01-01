Lila Kass Women's Dress Pants White - White Color Block Tunic & Red Wide-Leg Trousers - Women & Plus

White Color Block Tunic & Red Wide-Leg Trousers - Women & Plus. Strut through your day with style when you wear these trousers that have a flowing, wide leg. A printed top adds a pop of pizzazz to your ensemble. Includes white tunic and red bottoms (two pieces total)Model (wearing size 6): 5' 6'' tall; 32'' chest; 26'' waist; 37'' hipsTop (size 2): 22.8'' long from high point of shoulder to hemBottoms (size 2): 33.5'' inseamUnlined70% polyester / 25% viscose / 5% elastaneMachine wash; hang dryImported