Women's Durango Boot DRD0389 Premium Exotics Quill Ostrich Western Boot
Durable and very stylish, the Durango Boot DRD0389 Premium Exotics™ Quill Ostrich Western Boot is built for all-day use in the saddle. This cowboy boot features the Durango® X-Pand System™ for easy on and off and the Durango® ERC Footbed™ that energizes in each step provides comfort, support and cushioning to your feet. The cushion flex insole with a rigid rear foot stabilizer, nylon shank, rolled shank area and hand pegged and nailed genuine leather outsole provides all-day comfortable wearability. Features and Benefits Part of the Durango® Premium Exotics͊ Collection Durango® X-Pand System™ Durango® ERC Footbed͊ Antimicrobial mesh covering Ventilated cavities Cushion flex insole with rigid rear foot stabilizer Ostrich underlay on pull tabs 3/4th genuine Goodyear welt construction Genuine leather welt with double row cotton stitch Nylon Shank Rolled shank area Hand pegged and nailed genuine leather outsole High-abrasion resistant rubber heel lift Leather stacked heel base 1 ½" Rocker heel