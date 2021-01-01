From kona sol
Women's Double Tunnel Halter Bikini Top - Kona Sol White D/DD Cup
For easy, breezy swim style, you'll love the Double Tunnel Halter Bikini Top from Kona Sol™. This women's bikini top comes in solid white that opens you up to tons of possibilities for styling — go bold with neon colorblocked bottoms, or keep it simple with solid black or white bottoms. However you choose to style it, you'll appreciate the removable cups that let you customize your level of coverage, along with the halter-tie neck that makes it easy to adjust this white triangle bikini to your perfect fit. Size: D/DD. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon.