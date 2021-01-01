Michael Kors Women's Double-Breasted Stretch-Wool Blazer - Crimson - Size 0

Subtle 1970s-inspired styling lends vintage allure to this topper, while its sleek silhouette exudes modern mensy charm. It is exquisitely tailored to highlight the curve of you waist and enhanced with a luxe stretch virgin wool construction. Notch lapel Long sleeves with button cuffs Double-breasted button front Chest welt pocket Waist flap pockets Dual back vent Stretch lining Virgin wool/polyamide/elastane Dry clean Made in. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Michael Kors. Color: Crimson. Size: 0.