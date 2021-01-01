Ella Moss Women's Dolman Bomber Jacket, Pyrus, XLarge

Color pyrus is a light blue wash with a soft yellowish well worn vintage effect on top made in a nice denim fabric Dolman bomber jacket with long sleeves and button up front. This cute twist to the traditional bomber is made in a nice sturdy fabric that moves with you for easy wear and movement for all day Stylish comfort. Pair's great with most outfits work when the cooler weather comes Calling, good additional to any outerwear wardrobe. Ella Moss is a purist denim brand inspired by art, culture and travel; celebrating and embracing life's experience.