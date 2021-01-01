Ella Moss Women's Dolman Bomber Jacket, Cheetah Dabs, X Large

Color Cheetah Dabs is a brown and black colored print, made in a nice twill fabric Dolman sleeve bomber collar jacket with long sleeves, two chest pockets, button front and seam detailing. Denim version is a more modern look to your traditional bomber jacket with the same warmth and look you grown to love. Helps keep you moving no matter what your outdoor activities are. Jacket goes great over most tops and sweaters for cooler weather. Ella Moss is a purist denim brand inspired by art, culture and travel; celebrating and embracing life's experience.