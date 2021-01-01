Womens Diver Down Scuba Team Adventures For Divers Scuba Dive Flag Premium T-Shirt

Perfect for the woman who loves to scuba dive all over the world including Indonesia, the Philippines, Palu, Mexico, the Galapagos, Malta, Gozo and Comino, Iceland, Australia, Curaçao, Bonaire, Saba, the Great Red Sea, Similans National Park & The Maldives Perfect Christmas or Hanukkah gift, or birthday present for the woman who enjoys scuba diving & under water adventures. Perfect to take on a scuba diving excursion & a scuba vacation with diving friends or family. Great for Mom, Daughter, Wife or friend This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.