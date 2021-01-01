Womens Dinosaur Types Alphabet A-Z Dino ABC T-Rex Dinosaur V-Neck T-Shirt

This dinosaur type alphabet design is for all boys and girls who love all kinds of dinosaurs such as Tyrannosaurus rex T-Rex, Triceratops & Velociraptor. Perfect for wearing at fossils, in the museum or a dinosaur birthday party Dinosaur species for children ABC A-Z. The perfect gift for your son or daughter who wants to become a palaeontologist or archaeologist. Beautiful dino-graphics of the most famous dinosaurs such as Apatosaurus, Pterodactylus, Stegosaurus & Deinonychus. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem