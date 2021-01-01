Jerusalem Sandals Women's Deborah Slide Sandal, honey, 42 Medium EU (11-11.5 US)

These hot lace up sandals that looks great on everyone, are the ideal footwear for the season! Handmade by skilled Palestinian craftsman using 100% high quality natural leathers in the traditional styling of ancient Jerusalem. Natural leathers are hypoallergenic, help absorb the moisture and control bacteria High quality leather insole molds to your feet providing increased comfort the longer you wear them Lightweight polyurethane soles are incredibly resilient, flexible and durable ensuring equal distribution of shock from impact Dual stitching for strength and durability