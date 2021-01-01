Women's Daydream Light Lift Demi T-Shirt Push-Up Bra - Auden Faded Rose 32AA, Faded Pink

Find your perfect bra with the Daydream Light-Lift Demi T-Shirt Bra from Auden™. Fashioned with comfort and classic style in mind, this demi bra features a light-lift construction for just a touch of extra boost that remains smooth beneath T-shirts, dresses, blouses and more. Designed to reduce wire poke-through and enhance the bra's life, you'll love reaching for it day in and day out, and convertible straps let you find your ideal fit and style for confident wear. Lace trim adds a blush of delicate femininity for a simply sweet addition to your intimates drawer. Size: 32AA. Color: Faded Rose. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Lace Solid. Material: Nylon.