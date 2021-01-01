Advertisement
The perfect lightweight down jacket for everyday wear, the Guinea Navy Puffer Jacket features cleverly designed stretch panels on the sides and under the sleeves for a beautifully flattering fit. A dipped hem at the back and carefully positioned seaming over the bust creates a streamlined silhouette, for all of the warmth and cosiness of a puffer jacket, but without the added bulkiness. A detachable luxury faux fur collar brings extra style to this dark blue jacket. With soft yet lightweight down and feather filling this is the ideal jacket for changeable weather, with gold zippers for the perfect finishing touch. Two zipped pockets are located at the sides. Care and Composition: With a soft, lightweight down filling of 90% down and 10% feathers, this puffer jacket is dry clean only. Women's Dark Blue Navy Puffer Jacket - Luxe Faux Fur Collar Large Guinea