Slim Fit Jeans 5-pocket design. Dark blue almost black color. Rich gold lamé leaves embroidered on both pocket. MPJ embroidered logo on back pocket and light gold buttons. Made in Italy Denim: 92% cotton, 6% lycra, 2% elastane Embroidery: 100% Polyester Filament Machine wash 30°C. Wash and iron separately and inside-out. Be careful: for the embroidery iron inside-out at low temperature Please note that pure indigo color could contaminate other fabrics/materials Pay attention: this denim is subject to loss of color. After some washing this phenomenon would fade Women's Dark Blue Cotton Gold Leaf Slim 25in My Pair of Jeans