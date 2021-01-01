Dr. Scholl's Women's Dance On Mules - Black Snake

Dr. Scholl's Dance On Mules - Black Snake. The Dance On Mules are playful clogs with tons of personality. SUSTAINABLY CRAFTED: Soft linings made from recycled bottles. MATERIALS: EVA and under glass fabric or faux leather upper with soft, feel-good linings. FIT: Slip-on fit with adjustable metallic buckle. SUSTAINABLE COMFORT: Insole Technology with anatomical cushioning, comfort & support. MOVEMENT: Lightweight, flexible construction moves with you. STYLE: Comfy clog with fun printed under glass or metallic upper and 2-inch heel. Keep moving and grooving in this light and comfy clog.