Marc Jacobs Women's Daisy Love Spring Eau De Toilette

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Spring Eau De Toilette. Fresh. Uplifting. Vibrant. Three new sparkling scents dressed in shades of green and pink. Capturing the airy essence of nature and the innocence of spring, the daisy spring limited editions are a seasonal twist on the classic daisy fragrances. Daisy Love Marc Jacobs spring is a feminine scent, with delicate pink peony wrapped in the sweet and creamy smoothness of fig and fig milk. Transport yourself to a world of blooming daisies and lush greenery with the Daisy Marc Jacobs spring limited edition perfumes. Top notes: Fig Heart notes: Pink peony Base notes: Fig milk accord