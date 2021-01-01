Womens Dachshund Rainbow Love Is Love LGBT Awareness Gay Pride V-Neck T-Shirt

If you are a dachshund lovers and proud supporter of gay rights and equality, this is for you. Show that you support the LGBT community and that you are an LGBT ally. Great attire to support homosexual, bisexual, transgender, or any sexual orientation. Gift idea for LGBT Awareness Month, Christmas, birthday or any other present giving occasion. Get this present for the dachshund lover, dog owner those want to show love and support to LGBT equal rights. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem