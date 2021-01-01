Womens Dabbing Beagle Dog Russia Jersey Russian Basketball Fans Art V-Neck T-Shirt

Russian flag basketball clothing for a proud basketball fan of the Russia basketball team. Funny dabbing dog basketballer outfit for Russia's basketball lovers has a cute beagle wearing a Russia flag sport jersey doing hip hop dab dance. Beagle dabbing basketball dancer art for basketball game or when cheering for a basketball championship tournament. Basketball clothing for a basketball player, coach and proud Russian basketball fans. Get your Russia's national flag basketball design now. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem