Womens Cute Rooster Illustration For Farmer Cottagecore Aesthetic V-Neck T-Shirt

You have a rooster or you search for naturecore aesthetic gifts ? This unique chicken illustration features retro colors in cute cottagecore aesthetic decor. Perfect LGBTQ+ gift for all, who are easily distracted by farmcore & farming culture. Also for queer community, who loves quiet peaceful idyllic cottage life and shabby chic accessoiries. Great gift idea for animal rights activists and farmer or cowgirls. Visit the store Cute Cottagecore Aesthetic Accessories For Girls for more variations. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem