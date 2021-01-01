Womens Thankful Grateful Blessed Cute and Elegant Design V-Neck T-Shirt

Thankful Grateful Blessed Cute and Elegant Design. This is the perfect Design for anyone who is simply Blessed, Grateful, Thankful, Believer, Religious, Religion or as a Gift for the Blessed person you know that has a unique and classy style. Featuring a quirky quote text, and an impressive print, this Design is perfect to wear to School, Church, Holiday Season, Dinners, Courses, Work, at Home, or Family Holidays Parties. Show your Simply Blessed spirit by rocking this crazy apparel. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem