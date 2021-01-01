Women's Reef Cushion Vista Thread Vegan Slide

Advertisement
The sleek Reef Cushion Vista Thread Vegan Slide will go with everything you wear and is easy on your feet. Features and Benefits Part of the Cushion Collection Eco- and vegan-friendly Straps made from environmentally friendly, 100% recycled PET derived from post-consumer plastic bottles 100% natural cork topsheet Side detail features PVC-free vegan leather Cushion technology offers high-energy rebound for effortless comfort Signature cushion footbed offers a blend of cushioning and rebound support Roomy wider base with generous anatomical arch support and heel cupping Lightweight, durable cushion bounce rubber sponge outsole