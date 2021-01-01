From slim-sation
SLIM-SATION Women's Cuff Jean, Light Indigo, 6
Advertisement
Comfortable pants for women: Our pull on pants for women with wide panel elastic tummy control waistband and stretch fabric will sculpt the contours of your body's curves in all the right places with the comfy feel of yoga pants for women Must have: feel lighter and tighter in our stretch casual dress women's clothes | Women's pants as comfortable as tights for women | our figure flattering slacks and jeans are perfect for work, business meetings, travel, or girls' Night out Work pants for the office: our business casual clothes for women are dressy, stretchy and comfort fitting | ideal women's fashion professional career outfits for women to look and feel slim fast Confident and casual: put on your black boots or black flats and ease into comfort with our sexy clothes for women and stretchy jeans for women | sexy black dress pants for women to up your confidence and feel you are the best of the best Machine wash: no Expensive dry cleaning | premium, durable, materials and stitching made with quality & comfort in mind | Women's clothing: shorts, skorts, capris, ankle length pants, Ponte leggings to straight leg, relaxed leg dress trousers, tops