Pacsafe Women's Cruise 12L Anti Theft Backpack/Daypack, Black

Advertisement
ANTI-THEFT - With Smart Zippers Fasteners & Cut Proof Material (lightweight steel mesh) to prevent theft, plus an RFID blocking pocket to keep your credit cards/IDs safe. Backpack can be secured to fixtures with detachable anchor strap. ORGANIZATION - Lockable Zipper Main Compartment with Zippered RFID blocking pocket, 3* Internal Pockets; Card Slot; Key Clip; Discreet front pocket with hideaway zipper. With hidden back panel pocket and two Side Pockets for water bottles or umbrella. PERFECT FOR DAY TRIPS - With wide opening for easy access and extendable side pockets to store water bottle or small umbrella. Freestanding design keeps bag upright when set down. MADE FROM RECYCLED POLYESTER - Daypack is made of Polyester made from recycled waste, such as plastic bottles. Material has the same quality as new Polyester with a smaller environmental footprint. DIMENSIONS, WEIGHT & WARRANTY - 13.8"H x 9.8"W x 5.1"D, 1.06 lbs. Made of soft, durable, water resistant and easy to clean recycled Polyester to ensure long-lasting usage of this bag everyday & during weekends. Comes with a 5-year Pacsafe warranty.