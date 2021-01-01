The perfect white t-shirt should be well cut, comfortable and flattering, then add embroidered 'wfh' and you can tick all the boxes. Made from wonderfully soft organic cotton and lycra jersey this t-shirt has an easy, slightly loose fit. Wear yours at the weekend with jeans or on your Zoom calls, why not! We believe in creating ethical products. Our fabrics are ethically and sustainably sourced and our organic cotton requires no chemicals in its processing and no pesticides are used in farming meaning the fabrics are full GOTS certified by the Organic trade association. We recommend gentle machine wash at 30 degrees and cool Iron to keep them in the best condition. Do not tumble dry. Women's Cruelty Free White Cotton Classic Oversized Tee - Wfh Embroidery Large Luxe + Hardy