DKNY Women's Crosswalk Quartz Stainless Steel Three-Hand Dress Watch, Color: Rose Gold (Model: NY2937)

Simply stated, DKNY is the energy and spirit of New York: international, modern, fresh, and real. Both fashionable and friendly, DKNY consistently delivers its unique mix of style around the world. This 22mm Crosswalk features a white sunray dial with rose gold-tone stick indices, three-hand movement and rose gold-tone stainless steel cross over bangle. 22mm case, 7mm band width, mineral crystal, Quartz movement with 3-hand analog display, imported. Rectangle stainless steel case, with a white dial. Rose Gold, stainless steel bracelet. Water resistant up to 50m: Wearable while swimming in shallow water.