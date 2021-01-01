Akris punto Women's Crosshatch Cotton & Wool Sweater - Denim - Size 6

Crafted a blend of cotton and wool in a chic boatneck silhouette, this long-sleeve top is accented with tonal zippers at the sides. It is adorned with a melange of geometric designs in a layered, crosshatch-inspired design. Bateau neckline Long sleeves Pullover style Side zips Cotton/wool Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Relaxed silhouette About 26.5" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Akris punto. Color: Denim. Size: 6.